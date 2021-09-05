Español
Formula 1: Max Verstappen (RedBull) a câștigat Marele Premiu al Olandei

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 5 septembrie 2021, 17:33 Sport | Motor


Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
Foto: Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Max Verstappen (RedBull) a câștigat Marele Premiu al Olandei la Formula 1, cursă care a avut loc duminică pe circuitul de la Zandvoort. Podiumul a fost completat de piloții Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (locul doi) și Valtteri Bottas (locul trei).

În urma acestui succes, Verstappen a revenit pe prima poziție a clasamentului general, devansându-l pe rivalul Hamilton.

A fost victoria cu numărul 17 din carieră pentru Max Verstappen, dar poate una dintre cele mai importante: a fost obținută acasă, în Olanda.

Fiesta în tribunele olandeze pentru victoria lui Verstappen: Clasament general piloți:

1 Max Verstappen - Red Bull Racing Honda 224.5 puncte
2 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes 221.5
3 Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes 123
4 Lando Norris - McLaren Mercedes 114
5 Sergio Perez - Red Bull Racing Honda 108
6 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari 92
7 Carlos Sainz - Ferrari 89.5
8 Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri Honda 66
9 Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren Mercedes 56
10 Fernando Alonso - Alpine Renault 46 etc.

Învingătorii curselor de până acum:

Bahrain - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Emilia Romagna - Max Verstappen (RedBull)
Portimao - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Montmelo - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Monte Carlo - Max Verstappen (RedBull)
Baku - Sergio Perez (RedBull)
Le Castellet - Max Verstappen (RedBull)
Spielberg - Max Verstappen (RedBull)
Spielberg - Max Verstappen (RedBull)
Silverstone - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Hungaroring - Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Belgia - Max Verstappen (RedBull)
Olanda - Max Verstappen (RedBull)

Următorul Grand Prix din calendarul competițional va fi Marele Premiu al Italiei, de pe circuitul de la Monza, din data de 12 septembrie 2021.

Se actualizează.








ESRI

