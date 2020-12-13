Español
Formula 1: Max Verstappen, câștigător în ultima cursă a sezonului, Marele Premiu de la Abu Dhabi

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 13 decembrie 2020, 16:49


Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
Foto: James Moy / PA Images / Profimedia
Plecat din pole-position, Max Verstappen (RedBull) a câștigat Marele Premiu de la Abu Dhabi, ultima etapă a sezonului 2020 din Formula 1. Podiumul a fost completat de piloții Mercedes: Valtteri Bottas (pe doi) și Lewis Hamilton (pe trei).

Pe patru a încheiat Alexander Albon (RedBull), acesta fiind urmat de Lando Norris (McLaren), Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Esteban Ocon (Renault) și Lance Stroll (Racing Point).
Clasament final constructori:
Campion: Lewis Hamilton (l-a egalat pe recordmanul Michael Schumacher - ambii au 7 titluri mondiale)

Constructori: Mercedes (al șaptelea titlu consecutiv)

Toți câștigătorii curselor din 2020:

1. Marele Premiu al Austriei - Valtteri Bottas
2. Marele Premiu al Stiriei - Lewis Hamilton
3. Marele Premiu al Ungariei - Lewis Hamilton
4. Marele Premiu al Marii Britanii - Lewis Hamilton
5. "70th Anniversary Grand Prix" - Max Verstappen
6. Marele Premiu al Spaniei - Lewis Hamilton
7. Marele Premiu al Belgiei - Lewis Hamilton
8. Marele Premiu al Italiei - Pierre Gasly
9. Marele Premiu al Toscanei - Lewis Hamilton
10. Marele Premiu al Rusiei - Valtteri Bottas
11. Marele Premiu de la Eifel - Lewis Hamilton
12. Marele Premiu al Portugaliei - Lewis Hamilton
13. Marele Premiu al regiunii Emilia-Romagna - Lewis Hamilton
14. Marele Premiu al Turciei - Lewis Hamilton
15. Marele Premiu al Bahrainului - Lewis Hamilton
16. Marele Premiu de la Sakhir - Sergio Perez
17. Marele Premiu de la Abu Dhabi - Max Verstappen.








