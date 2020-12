Formula 1: Max Verstappen va pleca din pole-position la Abu Dhabi, ultima etapă a sezonului

CLASSIFICATION: END OF QUALIFYING \uD83C\uDFC1



A first pole of 2020 for @Max33Verstappen and @redbullracing in our final qualifying session of the season! \uD83D\uDE80#AbuDhabiGP \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDEA #F1 pic.twitter.com/BwhKeebFMZ