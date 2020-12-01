Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton, testat pozitiv cu Covid-19

Lewis Hamilton a fost testat pozitiv cu Covid-19, iar campionul mondial en-titre din Formula 1 nu va putea participa la Grand Prix-ul de la Sakhir, din weekend.
Un al patrulea test a ieșit pozitiv, iar Hamilton nu va putea participa la Grand Prix-ul care va avea loc în weekend. Deocamdată, Mercedes nu a anunțat numele înlocuitorului.
Câștigătorii curselor disputate până acum în Formula 1:
1. Marele Premiu al Austriei - Valtteri Bottas
2. Marele Premiu al Stiriei - Lewis Hamilton
3. Marele Premiu al Ungariei - Lewis Hamilton
4. Marele Premiu al Marii Britanii - Lewis Hamilton
5. "70th Anniversary Grand Prix" - Max Verstappen
6. Marele Premiu al Spaniei - Lewis Hamilton
7. Marele Premiu al Belgiei - Lewis Hamilton
8. Marele Premiu al Italiei - Pierre Gasly
9. Marele Premiu al Toscanei - Lewis Hamilton
10. Marele Premiu al Rusiei - Valtteri Bottas
11. Marele Premiu de la Eifel - Lewis Hamilton
12. Marele Premiu al Portugaliei - Lewis Hamilton
13. Marele Premiu al regiunii Emilia-Romagna - Lewis Hamilton
14. Marele Premiu al Turciei - Lewis Hamilton
15. Marele Premiu al Bahrainului - Lewis Hamilton.
Penultima etapă a sezonului 2020 din Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix, se va desfăşura pe acelaşi circuit, în data de 6 decembrie.