F1: Lewis Hamilton, învingător în Bahrain într-o cursă marcată de incidentul grav în care a fost implicat Romain Grosjean

BREAKING: @LewisHamilton wins in Bahrain! \uD83C\uDFC6



He takes victory ahead of Max Verstappen (P2) and Alex Albon (P3) after a dramatic race at Sakhir #BahrainGP \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDED #F1 pic.twitter.com/vU2PnF6wMB