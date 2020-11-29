Español
F1: Lewis Hamilton, învingător în Bahrain într-o cursă marcată de incidentul grav în care a fost implicat Romain Grosjean

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 29 noiembrie 2020, 19:14 Sport | Motor


Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Foto: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP / Profimedia
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a câștigat Marele Premiu al Bahrainului de Formula 1, un Grand Prix marcat de incidentul grav care l-a avut în prim-plan pe Romain Grosjean (a scăpat teafăr dintr-un monopost rupt în două și care a luat foc).

Podiumul de pe circuitul Sakhir a fost completat de Max Verstappen și Alexander Albon (ambii de la RedBull Racing).

De știut: A fost victoria cu numărul 11 în acest sezon pentru Hamilton, britanicul asigurându-și matematic încă de Grand Prix-ul anterior un nou titlu mondial: cel de-al șaptelea, performanță cu care l-a egalat pe legendarul Michael Schumacher.
Marele Premiu al Bahrainului, clasament:
Câștigătorii curselor disputate până acum:

1. Marele Premiu al Austriei - Valtteri Bottas
2. Marele Premiu al Stiriei - Lewis Hamilton
3. Marele Premiu al Ungariei - Lewis Hamilton
4. Marele Premiu al Marii Britanii - Lewis Hamilton
5. "70th Anniversary Grand Prix" - Max Verstappen
6. Marele Premiu al Spaniei - Lewis Hamilton
7. Marele Premiu al Belgiei - Lewis Hamilton
8. Marele Premiu al Italiei - Pierre Gasly
9. Marele Premiu al Toscanei - Lewis Hamilton
10. Marele Premiu al Rusiei - Valtteri Bottas
11. Marele Premiu de la Eifel - Lewis Hamilton
12. Marele Premiu al Portugaliei - Lewis Hamilton
13. Marele Premiu al regiunii Emilia-Romagna - Lewis Hamilton
14. Marele Premiu al Turciei - Lewis Hamilton
15. Marele Premiu al Bahrainului - Lewis Hamilton.

Penultima etapă a sezonului 2020 din Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix, se va desfăşura pe acelaşi circuit, în data de 6 decembrie.

VIDEO FOTO Incident grav în Formula 1: Romain Grosjean scapă miraculos după ce a stat secunde bune într-un monopost cuprins de flăcări





