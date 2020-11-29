VIDEO FOTO Incident grav în Formula 1: Romain Grosjean scapă miraculos după ce a stat secunde bune într-un monopost cuprins de flăcări

Un incident grav a avut loc duminică pe circuitul de la Sakhir: monopostul lui Romain Grosjean s-a rupt în două și a luat foc după ce s-a lovit de un parapet. Pilotul francez a scăpat cu bine în mod miraculos (deși a stat secunde bune în cockpitul cuprins de flăcări). Totul s-a întâmplat în timpul Marelui Premiu al Bahrainului de Formula 1.

La puțin timp după startul Grand Prix-ului din Bahrain, monopostul lui Grosjean s-a lovit cu cel al lui Daniil Kviat (AlphaTauri) și a părăsit pista în mare viteză.

După ce s-a lovit de parapet, monopostul lui Romain s-a rupt în două și a luat foc instant după ce din el a curs combustibil.



Grosjean a fost scos după câteva secunde bune în mod miraculos din flăcări și a scăpat teafăr. El a fost transportat imediat la spital.

Conform oficialilor echipei Haas, francezul a suferit arsuri minore la mâini şi la glezne, dar în rest este bine.



Imagini incredibile cu accidentul suferit de Grosjean, pilotul celor de la Haas:



Grosjean escaping fire in detail is the craziest thing I’ve seen in a moment \uD83D\uDE31\uD83D\uDE31\uD83D\uDE31 #BahrainGP good to know he doing generally well pic.twitter.com/m2jriTe4mD — shuggy hugman (@hughegarty) November 29, 2020

He walked out after sitting in the fires for a good 30 secs #Grosjean #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/xCps0rwjtx — Gilfoyle (@PiedPiperValley) November 29, 2020

Grosjean’s car literally ripped in half and burst into flames, the worst crash I’ve ever seen in 15+ years of watching F1, thank god he’s okay #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/VZOWRucyQk — Lord Insecurity (@americaneedshim) November 29, 2020

