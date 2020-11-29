VIDEO FOTO Incident grav în Formula 1: Romain Grosjean scapă miraculos după ce a stat secunde bune într-un monopost cuprins de flăcări

#bahraingp #gpbahrein #f1 #grosjean pic.twitter.com/wI1lBgbAxo— Reinder Juta (@iuptr) November 29, 2020
Grosjean escaping fire in detail is the craziest thing I’ve seen in a moment \uD83D\uDE31\uD83D\uDE31\uD83D\uDE31 #BahrainGP good to know he doing generally well pic.twitter.com/m2jriTe4mD— shuggy hugman (@hughegarty) November 29, 2020
He walked out after sitting in the fires for a good 30 secs #Grosjean #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/xCps0rwjtx— Gilfoyle (@PiedPiperValley) November 29, 2020
Grosjean’s car literally ripped in half and burst into flames, the worst crash I’ve ever seen in 15+ years of watching F1, thank god he’s okay #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/VZOWRucyQk— Lord Insecurity (@americaneedshim) November 29, 2020
And his escape to safety#BahrainGP \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDED #F1 pic.twitter.com/4NJ22yVAPK— Formula 1 (@F1) November 29, 2020