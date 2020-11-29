Español
VIDEO FOTO Incident grav în Formula 1: Romain Grosjean scapă miraculos după ce a stat secunde bune într-un monopost cuprins de flăcări

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 29 noiembrie 2020, 16:42 Sport | Motor


Romain Grosjean scapa ca prin minune din monopostul in flacari
Romain Grosjean scapa ca prin minune din monopostul in flacari
Foto: f1 twitter
Un incident grav a avut loc duminică pe circuitul de la Sakhir: monopostul lui Romain Grosjean s-a rupt în două și a luat foc după ce s-a lovit de un parapet. Pilotul francez a scăpat cu bine în mod miraculos (deși a stat secunde bune în cockpitul cuprins de flăcări). Totul s-a întâmplat în timpul Marelui Premiu al Bahrainului de Formula 1.

La puțin timp după startul Grand Prix-ului din Bahrain, monopostul lui Grosjean s-a lovit cu cel al lui Daniil Kviat (AlphaTauri) și a părăsit pista în mare viteză.

După ce s-a lovit de parapet, monopostul lui Romain s-a rupt în două și a luat foc instant după ce din el a curs combustibil.

Grosjean a fost scos după câteva secunde bune în mod miraculos din flăcări și a scăpat teafăr. El a fost transportat imediat la spital.

Conform oficialilor echipei Haas, francezul a suferit arsuri minore la mâini şi la glezne, dar în rest este bine.

Imagini incredibile cu accidentul suferit de Grosjean, pilotul celor de la Haas:

Sursa foto: Bryn Lennon / AFP / Profimedia


Sursa foto:OLGA BOZOGLU / AFP / Profimedia


Sursa foto: DPPI / AFP / Profimedia


Sursa foto: DPPI / AFP / Profimedia

Sursa foto: TOLGA BOZOGLU / AFP / Profimedia






