Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton, pole-position în MP din Bahrain

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 28 noiembrie 2020, 17:49 Sport | Motor


Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Foto: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP / Profimedia
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a fost cel mai rapid în cadrul calificărilor pentru Marele Premiu al Bahrainului de Formula 1, pilotul britanic urmând să plece din pole-position în Grand Prix-ul de duminică.

Podiumul a fost completat de Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) și Max Verstappen (RedBull).

Pentru Hamilton acesta este al al zecelea pole position din acest sezon (britanicul este deja matematic campion - al șaptelea titlu din carieră).

Cum arată TOP 10 din calificările pentru MP al Bahrainului:
Marele Premiu al Bahrainului va avea loc duminică, de la ora 16:10, cursa putând fi urmărită în direct pe Digisport.

Câștigătorii curselor disputate până acum:

1. Marele Premiu al Austriei - Valtteri Bottas
2. Marele Premiu al Stiriei - Lewis Hamilton
3. Marele Premiu al Ungariei - Lewis Hamilton
4. Marele Premiu al Marii Britanii - Lewis Hamilton
5. "70th Anniversary Grand Prix" - Max Verstappen
6. Marele Premiu al Spaniei - Lewis Hamilton
7. Marele Premiu al Belgiei - Lewis Hamilton
8. Marele Premiu al Italiei - Pierre Gasly
9. Marele Premiu al Toscanei - Lewis Hamilton
10. Marele Premiu al Rusiei - Valtteri Bottas
11. Marele Premiu de la Eifel - Lewis Hamilton
12. Marele Premiu al Portugaliei - Lewis Hamilton
13. Marele Premiu al regiunii Emilia-Romagna - Lewis Hamilton
14. Marele Premiu al Turciei - Lewis Hamilton








