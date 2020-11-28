Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton, pole-position în MP din Bahrain

QUALIFYING TOP TEN— Formula 1 (@F1) November 28, 2020
Confirmation of a 98th F1 pole position for @LewisHamilton \uD83D\uDC40\uD83D\uDE80#BahrainGP \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDED #F1 pic.twitter.com/fq5keLNA77
2. Marele Premiu al Stiriei - Lewis Hamilton
3. Marele Premiu al Ungariei - Lewis Hamilton
4. Marele Premiu al Marii Britanii - Lewis Hamilton
5. "70th Anniversary Grand Prix" - Max Verstappen
6. Marele Premiu al Spaniei - Lewis Hamilton
7. Marele Premiu al Belgiei - Lewis Hamilton
8. Marele Premiu al Italiei - Pierre Gasly
9. Marele Premiu al Toscanei - Lewis Hamilton
10. Marele Premiu al Rusiei - Valtteri Bottas
11. Marele Premiu de la Eifel - Lewis Hamilton
12. Marele Premiu al Portugaliei - Lewis Hamilton
13. Marele Premiu al regiunii Emilia-Romagna - Lewis Hamilton