Formula 1: Surpriză de proporții - Lance Stroll, pole-position la Istanbul

Lance Stroll (Racing Point) va pleca din pole-position în Marele Premiu al Turciei de Formula 1, acesta fiind cel mai rapid în calificările de sâmbătă. Ploaia a jucat un rol decisiv pe circuitul de la Istanbul. Al doilea a fost Max Verstappen (RedBull), în timp ce Sergio Perez (Racing Point) a completat podiumul.



Lider al ierarhiei piloților, Lewis Hamilton a fost nevoit să se mulțumească doar cu un loc șase.



"Nu am cuvinte, sunt şocat. Este unul dintre cele mai importante momente din cariera mea, visăm la astfel de momente, este ceva special" - Lance Stroll.

Bucuria celor de la Racing Point după obținerea pole-position-ului:



