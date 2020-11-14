Formula 1: Surpriză de proporții - Lance Stroll, pole-position la Istanbul

Lider al ierarhiei piloților, Lewis Hamilton a fost nevoit să se mulțumească doar cu un loc șase.
Marele Premiu al Turciei, rezultate calificări:
\uD83E\uDD17\uD83E\uDD17\uD83E\uDD17#TurkishGP \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDF7 #F1 pic.twitter.com/5tXXYglXIW— Formula 1 (@F1) November 14, 2020
STROLL POLE— Formula 1 (@F1) November 14, 2020
Perez's first ever top three start
Mercedes duo in P6 and P9
Yep... that just happened!#TurkishGP \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDF7 #F1 pic.twitter.com/JjTKz24pD8
2 Valtteri Bottas / Mercedes 197
3 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 162
4 Daniel Ricciardo / Renault 95
2. Red Bull 226
3. Racing Point 126
4. McLaren 124
5. Renault 120 etc.
2. Marele Premiu al Stiriei - Lewis Hamilton
3. Marele Premiu al Ungariei - Lewis Hamilton
4. Marele Premiu al Marii Britanii - Lewis Hamilton
5. "70th Anniversary Grand Prix" - Max Verstappen
6. Marele Premiu al Spaniei - Lewis Hamilton
7. Marele Premiu al Belgiei - Lewis Hamilton
8. Marele Premiu al Italiei - Pierre Gasly
9. Marele Premiu al Toscanei - Lewis Hamilton
10. Marele Premiu al Rusiei - Valtteri Bottas
11. Marele Premiu de la Eifel - Lewis Hamilton
12. Marele Premiu al Portugaliei - Lewis Hamilton
13. Marele Premiu al regiunii Emilia-Romagna - Lewis Hamilton.