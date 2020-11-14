Español
Formula 1: Surpriză de proporții - Lance Stroll, pole-position la Istanbul

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 14 noiembrie 2020, 16:12 Sport | Motor


Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll
Foto: f1 twitter
Lance Stroll (Racing Point) va pleca din pole-position în Marele Premiu al Turciei de Formula 1, acesta fiind cel mai rapid în calificările de sâmbătă. Ploaia a jucat un rol decisiv pe circuitul de la Istanbul. Al doilea a fost Max Verstappen (RedBull), în timp ce Sergio Perez (Racing Point) a completat podiumul.

Lider al ierarhiei piloților, Lewis Hamilton a fost nevoit să se mulțumească doar cu un loc șase.

Bucuria celor de la Racing Point după obținerea pole-position-ului:
Marele Premiu al Turciei, rezultate calificări:
Marele Premiu al Turciei la Formula 1 va avea loc duminică, 15 noiembrie, de la ora 12:10. Cursa poate fi urmărită în direct pe Digisport.

Clasament piloți înainte de MP al Turciei:

1 Lewis Hamilton / Mercedes 282 puncte
2 Valtteri Bottas / Mercedes 197
3 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 162
4 Daniel Ricciardo / Renault 95
5 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 85 etc.

Clasament constructori:

1. Mercedes 435 puncte (campioană)
2. Red Bull 226
3. Racing Point 126
4. McLaren 124
5. Renault 120 etc.

Câștigătorii curselor disputate până acum:

1. Marele Premiu al Austriei - Valtteri Bottas
2. Marele Premiu al Stiriei - Lewis Hamilton
3. Marele Premiu al Ungariei - Lewis Hamilton
4. Marele Premiu al Marii Britanii - Lewis Hamilton
5. "70th Anniversary Grand Prix" - Max Verstappen
6. Marele Premiu al Spaniei - Lewis Hamilton
7. Marele Premiu al Belgiei - Lewis Hamilton
8. Marele Premiu al Italiei - Pierre Gasly
9. Marele Premiu al Toscanei - Lewis Hamilton
10. Marele Premiu al Rusiei - Valtteri Bottas
11. Marele Premiu de la Eifel - Lewis Hamilton
12. Marele Premiu al Portugaliei - Lewis Hamilton
13. Marele Premiu al regiunii Emilia-Romagna - Lewis Hamilton.






