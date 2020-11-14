Formula 1: Surpriză de proporții - Lance Stroll, pole-position la Istanbul

Lance Stroll (Racing Point) va pleca din pole-position în Marele Premiu al Turciei de Formula 1, acesta fiind cel mai rapid în calificările de sâmbătă. Ploaia a jucat un rol decisiv pe circuitul de la Istanbul. Al doilea a fost Max Verstappen (RedBull), în timp ce Sergio Perez (Racing Point) a completat podiumul.



Lider al ierarhiei piloților, Lewis Hamilton a fost nevoit să se mulțumească doar cu un loc șase.



Bucuria celor de la Racing Point după obținerea pole-position-ului:



STROLL POLE



Perez's first ever top three start



Mercedes duo in P6 and P9



