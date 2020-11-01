Español
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton, învingător în MP al regiunii Emilia-Romagna / Mercedes, al 7-lea titlu din istorie

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 1 noiembrie 2020, 15:40 Sport | Motor


Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Foto: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP / Profimedia
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a câștigat, duminică, Marele Premiu al regiunii Emilia-Romagna la Formula 1, desfășurat pe circuitul de la Imola. Podiumul a fost completat de Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) și Daniel Ricciardo (Renault). Prin "dubla" bifată, Mercedes și-a asigurat matematic un nou titlu la constructori: al șaptelea din istorie.

Lewis Hamilton, victorios la Imola: Câștigătorii curselor disputate până acum:

1. Marele Premiu al Austriei - Valtteri Bottas
2. Marele Premiu al Stiriei - Lewis Hamilton
3. Marele Premiu al Ungariei - Lewis Hamilton
4. Marele Premiu al Marii Britanii - Lewis Hamilton
5. "70th Anniversary Grand Prix" - Max Verstappen
6. Marele Premiu al Spaniei - Lewis Hamilton
7. Marele Premiu al Belgiei - Lewis Hamilton
8. Marele Premiu al Italiei - Pierre Gasly
9. Marele Premiu al Toscanei - Lewis Hamilton
10. Marele Premiu al Rusiei - Valtteri Bottas
11. Marele Premiu de la Eifel - Lewis Hamilton
12. Marele Premiu al Portugaliei - Lewis Hamilton
13. Marele Premiu al regiunii Emilia-Romagna - Lewis Hamilton.

Următorul Grand Prix din calendarul competițional al Formulei 1 va fi Marele Premiu al Turciei, din data de 15 noiembrie.

Se actualizează.







