​MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo a câștigat Marele Premiu al Cataloniei

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 27 septembrie 2020, 18:20 Sport | Motor


Podiumul de la Jerez
Podiumul de la Jerez
Foto: Twitter - MotoGP
​Pilotul francez Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) a câştigat, duminică, pe circuitul de la Jerez, Grand Prix-ul Cataloniei la MotoGP, potrivit News.ro.

Fabio Quartararo a obţinut a treia victorie în acest sezon şi este lider în clasamentul general.

La Jerez, el a fost urmat de spaniolii Joan Mir şi Alex Rins.







