​Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) s-a impus în Marele Premiu al Spaniei / Britanicul a stabilit un record

de Red. Sport     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 16 august 2020, 17:46 Sport | Motor


Lewis Hamilton a castigat Marele Premiu al Spaniei
Lewis Hamilton a castigat Marele Premiu al Spaniei
Foto: Formula 1 / Twitter
​​Plecat din pole-position în Marele Premiu al Spaniei, desfășurat pe circuitul de la Barcelona, britanicul Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a reușit să câștige pentru a patra oară în acest sezon. Podiumul a fost completat de olandezul Max Verstappen (RedBull Racing) și de finlandezul Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

Lewis Hamilton, cele mai multe prezențe pe podium în istoria Formula 1:

Marele Premiu al Spaniei, clasament final:

Câștigătorii curselor disputate până acum:

1. Marele Premiu al Austriei - Valtteri Bottas
2. Marele Premiu al Stiriei - Lewis Hamilton
3. Marele Premiu al Ungariei - Lewis Hamilton
4. Marele Premiu al Marii Britanii - Lewis Hamilton
5. "70th Anniversary Grand Prix" - Max Verstappen
6. Marele Premiu al Spaniei - Lewis Hamilton.

Următorul Grand Prix din calendarul Formulei 1 va fi Marele Premiu al Belgiei, din data de 30 august, de pe circuitul Spa-Francorchamps.






