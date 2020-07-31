Formula 1: Sergio Perez, forfait pentru Grand Prix-ul din weekend - Testat pozitiv la Covid-19

Şi apropiaţii lui Perez au fost plasaţi în carantină.
Oficialii Formulei 1 au asigurat că "acest incident nu va avea impact asupra cursei din weekend", transmite News.ro.
Sergio Perez will not take part in this weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19. He is self-isolating - along with all his close contacts - and we all wish him a speedy recovery. Racing Point's driver line-up will be announced in due course . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP #SergioPerez #RacingPoint