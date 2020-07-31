Español
Formula 1: Sergio Perez, forfait pentru Grand Prix-ul din weekend - Testat pozitiv la Covid-19

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 31 iulie 2020, 8:45 Sport | Motor


Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
Foto: Instagram
​Pilotul Sergio Perez a fost depistat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus, astfel că nu va participa la Grand Prix-ul Marii Britanii din acest weekend.

Pilotul echipei Racing Point va sta în izolare şi va urma protocolul impus de autorităţile sanitare.

Şi apropiaţii lui Perez au fost plasaţi în carantină.

Oficialii Formulei 1 au asigurat că "acest incident nu va avea impact asupra cursei din weekend", transmite News.ro.







