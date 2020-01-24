Español
Motociclistul Edwin Straver, accidentat grav la Raliul Dakar, a decedat

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 24 ianuarie 2020, 13:43 Sport | Motor


Edwin Straver
Edwin Straver
Foto: dakar.com
Motociclistul olandez Edwin Straver, care s-a accidentat grav la ediţia din acest an a Raliului Dakar, la 16 ianuarie, în penultima etapă a competiţiei, a încetat din viaţă, scrie News.ro.

Straver a suferit la raliu o fractură în partea superioară a coloanei cervicale, după o căzătură dură. Inima sa s-a oprit zece minute, după care sportivul a fost reanimat şi transportat la un spital din Riad. El a rămas câteva zile la Riad, iar apoi, deşi era în stare critică, a fost transportat în Olanda, unde a murit.

Edwin Straver avea 48 de ani.

Decesul olandezului este al doilea care marchează ediţia din 2020 a Raliului Dakar. În etapa a şaptea a murit portughezul Paulo Goncalves, după o căzătură.

La Raliul Dakar a participat la clasa moto şi Emanuel Gyenes.


