Motociclistul Edwin Straver, accidentat grav la Raliul Dakar, a decedat

Motociclistul olandez Edwin Straver, care s-a accidentat grav la ediţia din acest an a Raliului Dakar, la 16 ianuarie, în penultima etapă a competiţiei, a încetat din viaţă, scrie News.ro.



Motorcyclist Edwin Straver, who was severely injured in a fall during the 11th stage of Dakar 2020, has passed away.



Everyone associated with the Dakar expresses their sincere condolences to Edwin's family and friends.



