Motociclistul Edwin Straver, accidentat grav la Raliul Dakar, a decedat

Edwin Straver avea 48 de ani.
Decesul olandezului este al doilea care marchează ediţia din 2020 a Raliului Dakar. În etapa a şaptea a murit portughezul Paulo Goncalves, după o căzătură.
La Raliul Dakar a participat la clasa moto şi Emanuel Gyenes.
Motorcyclist Edwin Straver, who was severely injured in a fall during the 11th stage of Dakar 2020, has passed away.— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 24, 2020
Everyone associated with the Dakar expresses their sincere condolences to Edwin's family and friends.
