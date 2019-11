​MP al Braziliei: Lewis Hamilton, penalizat cu cinci secunde; Carlos Sainz urcă în premieră pe podium în F1

​Britanicul Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a fost penalizat cu cinci secunde după încheierea Marelui Premiu de Formula 1 al Braziliei, ca urmare a unui acroşaj cu thailandezul Alexander Albon (Red Bull), scrie News.ro.

A first podium was in sight for Alex Albon, until this \uD83D\uDE31 Lewis Hamilton received a post-race penalty, dropping him from third to seventh #BrazilGP \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDF7 #F1 pic.twitter.com/s3tkcHVL7C

PODIUM! A bit weird not being there after the race, but still extremely happy. Today's race was just unbelievable. The one stop strategy was difficult but paid off. Congrats to the whole team!#carlossainz #BrazilGP@McLarenF1 @EG00 pic.twitter.com/nUK4GUEdc1