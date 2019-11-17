​MotoGP: Marc Marquez a câștigat ultima etapă - Marele Premiu al Valenciei

\uD83C\uDFC6 @marcmarquez93 storms to his 12th win of 2019!@FabioQ20 and @jackmilleraus round off impressive seasons with second and third! \uD83E\uDD47\uD83E\uDD48\uD83E\uDD49#ValenciaGP \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 pic.twitter.com/C4LJRuMdat