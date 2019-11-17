​MotoGP: Marc Marquez a câștigat ultima etapă - Marele Premiu al Valenciei

Clasamentul etapei:
\uD83C\uDFC6 @marcmarquez93 storms to his 12th win of 2019!@FabioQ20 and @jackmilleraus round off impressive seasons with second and third! \uD83E\uDD47\uD83E\uDD48\uD83E\uDD49#ValenciaGP \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 pic.twitter.com/C4LJRuMdat— MotoGP™ \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 (@MotoGP) November 17, 2019
Clasamentul general final:
Here are the final #MotoGP Riders Championship standings! \uD83C\uDFC6@marcmarquez93 makes more history while @FabioQ20 pips @Petrux9 for fifth overall! \uD83D\uDCAA#ValenciaGP \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 pic.twitter.com/kl0SfZx6w4— MotoGP™ \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 (@MotoGP) November 17, 2019
The party is already well underway! \uD83C\uDF89@marcmarquez93 and @HRC_MotoGP proved the ultimate dream team in 2019! \uD83E\uDD47#ValenciaGP \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 pic.twitter.com/vF9eTGQxBv— MotoGP™ \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 (@MotoGP) November 17, 2019