​MotoGP: Marc Marquez a câștigat ultima etapă - Marele Premiu al Valenciei

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 17 noiembrie 2019, 16:48


Podiumul de la Valencia
Podiumul de la Valencia
Foto: Twitter - MotoGP
​Marc Marquez (Honda) a câştigat, duminică, Grand Prix-ul Valenciei la MotoGP, ultima etapă a Campionatului Mondial de motociclism viteză, scrie News.ro.

Este al 12-lea succes din acest sezon pentru Marquez, care a obţinut în acest an al şaselea său titlu mondial.

Jorge Lorenzo (Honda), care se retrage din motociclism, a încheiat cursa din Valencia pe locul 13.

Clasamentul etapei:

Clasamentul general final:


73 vizualizari


