​MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) va pleca din pole position în Malaezia

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 2 noiembrie 2019, 10:25 Sport | Motor


Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
Foto: motogp.com
​Pilotul francez Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) va pleca din pole position la clasa MotoGP a Marelui Premiu al Malaeziei la motociclism viteză, după ce a realizat cel mai rapid tur de circuit în calificările desfăşurate sâmbătă pe circuitul de la Sepang, cu timpul de 1min58sec303/1000.

Din prima linie a grilei de start vor mai pleca spaniolul Maverick Vinales (Yamaha), la 103/1000 de lider, și italianul Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), la 129/1000 de lider.

Campionul mondial Marc Marquez va avea o misiunea dificilă urmând să plece de pe poziția a 11-a a grilei de start (cea mai slabă clasare a sa după Mugello 2015).




