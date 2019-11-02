​MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) va pleca din pole position în Malaezia

Fifth pole position of 2019 for @FabioQ20! \uD83E\uDD47— MotoGP™ \uD83C\uDDF2\uD83C\uDDFE (@MotoGP) November 2, 2019
We have an all-Yamaha front row at Sepang with @mvkoficial12 and @FrankyMorbido12 second and third! \uD83D\uDCAA#MalaysianGP \uD83C\uDDF2\uD83C\uDDFE pic.twitter.com/BSjshUPuq2
\uD83C\uDFC1 @FabioQ20 leads a Yamaha front row lockout at Sepang!@marcmarquez93 will have work to do from 11th on the grid, his lowest grid position since Mugello 2015! ⏱️#MalaysianGP \uD83C\uDDF2\uD83C\uDDFE pic.twitter.com/9nOJ0TBUc0— MotoGP™ \uD83C\uDDF2\uD83C\uDDFE (@MotoGP) November 2, 2019