​MotoGP: Marc Marquez a câștigat Marele Premiu al Australiei / A 54-a victorie a carierei

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 27 octombrie 2019, 10:19 Sport | Motor


Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Foto: motogp.com
​Spaniolul Marc Marquez, deja campion mondial, a câştigat, duminică, Marele Premiu al Australiei la MotoGP, în faţa britanicului Cal Crutchlow şi a australianului Jack Miller, potrivit News.ro.

Spaniolul a trecut în ultimul tur al cursei de compatriotul său Maverick Vinales, înainte ca acesta să cadă pe unul din ultimele viraje ale circuitului Phillip Island.

Marquez a obţinut a 54-a victorie a carierei în MotoGP, depăşindu-l pe legendarul Mike Doohan şi fiind acum devansat doar de Valentino Rossi şi Giacomo Agostini. Este a 11-a victorie în acest sezon pentru sportivul de 26 de ani, cu două etape înainte de final.


