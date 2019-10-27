​MotoGP: Marc Marquez a câștigat Marele Premiu al Australiei / A 54-a victorie a carierei

Spaniolul a trecut în ultimul tur al cursei de compatriotul său Maverick Vinales, înainte ca acesta să cadă pe unul din ultimele viraje ale circuitului Phillip Island.

Marquez a obţinut a 54-a victorie a carierei în MotoGP, depăşindu-l pe legendarul Mike Doohan şi fiind acum devansat doar de Valentino Rossi şi Giacomo Agostini. Este a 11-a victorie în acest sezon pentru sportivul de 26 de ani, cu două etape înainte de final.

The result will never tell the full story of a thriller at Phillip Island! \uD83C\uDFC1@marcmarquez93 takes victory after last lap heartbreak for @mvkoficial12 with @calcrutchlow and @jackmilleraus on the podium! \uD83E\uDD47\uD83E\uDD48\uD83E\uDD49#AustralianGP \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDFA pic.twitter.com/Jkjxd2xvoN