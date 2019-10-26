MotoGP: Calificările pentru MP al Australiei, amânate pentru duminică din cauza vremii

Calificările pentru Marele Premiu al Australiei la MotoGP au fost amânate pentru duminică, din cauza vremii, a anunţat motogp.com, potrivit News.ro.

Această decizie vine după ce, în a patra sesiune de antrenamente, Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) a suferit o căzătură teribilă, el ieşind de pe pistă din cauza vântului puternic.

Pilotul a scăpat fără fracturi, doar cu câteva vânătăi la mâini.



\uD83C\uDD95UPDATED #AustralianGP \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDFA Race Day schedule \uD83C\uDFC1



Be aware of:

-#MotoGP Q1 and Q2 will take place after Warm Up

-European time zone changes early Sunday morning

-All three races will get underway an hour later than normal (LT) ⏰



\uD83D\uDD50 https://t.co/jVZKBK8Fer pic.twitter.com/cpxLQGEQ6y