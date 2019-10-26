Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

MotoGP: Calificările pentru MP al Australiei, amânate pentru duminică din cauza vremii

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 26 octombrie 2019, 10:13 Sport | Motor


Vreme nefavorabila pentru calificarile MP al Australiei
Vreme nefavorabila pentru calificarile MP al Australiei
Foto: Twitter - MotoGP
Calificările pentru Marele Premiu al Australiei la MotoGP au fost amânate pentru duminică, din cauza vremii, a anunţat motogp.com, potrivit News.ro.

Această decizie vine după ce, în a patra sesiune de antrenamente, Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) a suferit o căzătură teribilă, el ieşind de pe pistă din cauza vântului puternic.

Pilotul a scăpat fără fracturi, doar cu câteva vânătăi la mâini.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















75 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Miliardar peste noapte: un tânăr de 24 de ani a primit 3,8 miliarde de dolari cadou din partea părinților
Sondaj USR: cât l-a afectat pe Dan Barna ancheta Rise Project / Topul prezidențiabililor în sondajul intern al Uniunii
VIDEO INTERVIU Experiența unui campion român în Statele Unite: Visul american e doar o strategie de marketing, în realitate este o societate rigidă/ Nouă, românilor, ni se pune încă eticheta de emigrant
Ce spune fondatorul UiPath, Daniel Dines, după anunțul concedierilor
VIDEO Arafat se răzgândește și dă explicații pe Facebook despre înregistrările din Colectiv, acuzând manipularea: Imaginile nu aduc aspecte noi legate de intervenție / Nu demisionez
În avion: O serie de lucruri pe care însoțitorii de zbor vă sfătuiesc să nu le faceți niciodată
Primul film românesc despre Experimentul Pitești. „Între chin și amin” - o poveste despre credință și cruzime
Dăncilă se vede la Cotroceni: Șansele de a ajunge președinte sunt foarte mari
Plângere penală împotriva lui Raed Arafat și a conducerii IGSU, în urma noilor imagini cu intervenția la incendiul din Colectiv
​Science Report: Omenirea ar putea fi singura formă inteligentă de viață din univers, dacă evoluția are ceva de spus


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne