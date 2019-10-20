Español
​MotoGP: Marc Marquez a câștigat Marele Premiu al Japoniei / Honda, campioană mondială la constructori

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 20 octombrie 2019, 10:21 Sport | Motor


Honda, campioana mondiala la constructori in MotoGP
Honda, campioana mondiala la constructori in MotoGP
Foto: Twitter - MotoGP
Pilotul spaniol Marc Marquez de la Honda a câştigat, duminică, Marele Premiu al Japoniei la MotoGP de la Motegi, acesta fiind al zecelea său succes în acest sezon, al patrulea consecutiv, în 16 etape, şi cel cu numărul 54 din carieră, potrivit News.ro.

Marquez, plecat din pole-position, a fost urmat de francezul Fabio Quartararo de la Yamaha şi de italianul Andrea Dovizioso de la Ducati.
Marc Marquez îşi asigurase titlul mondial, al şaselea din carieră, încă de la etapa precedentă, din Thailanda. El a acumulat 350 de puncte în clasamentul piloţilor, fiind urmat de Dovizioso, cu 231 de puncte şi de alţi piloţi spanioli Alex Rins (Suzuki) şi Maverick Vinales (Yamaha), ambii cu câte 176 de puncte.

Honda a devenit campioană mondială la constructori.

Din Campionatul Mondial de MotoGP mai sunt de disputat trei etape.


