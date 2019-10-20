​MotoGP: Marc Marquez a câștigat Marele Premiu al Japoniei / Honda, campioană mondială la constructori

\uD83C\uDFC1 @marcmarquez93 marches to magnificent Motegi victory!— MotoGP™ \uD83C\uDDEF\uD83C\uDDF5 (@MotoGP) October 20, 2019
The world champion proves too strong for @FabioQ20 with @AndreaDovizioso completing the podium! \uD83E\uDD47\uD83E\uDD48\uD83E\uDD49#JapaneseGP \uD83C\uDDEF\uD83C\uDDF5 pic.twitter.com/5W3QOs7nw4
Honda wins the 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ Constructors World Championship \uD83C\uDFC6— MotoGP™ \uD83C\uDDEF\uD83C\uDDF5 (@MotoGP) October 20, 2019
CONGRATULATIONS on an amazing season! \uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC4F#JapaneseGP \uD83C\uDDEF\uD83C\uDDF5 pic.twitter.com/3YLLUkez78