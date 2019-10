MotoGP: Marc Marquez, campion mondial pentru a șasea oară / A câștigat Marele Premiu al Thailandei

Count them up, @marcmarquez93 ! \uD83D\uDC4F Now an 8⃣ time World Champion! \uD83C\uDFC6\uD83C\uDFC6\uD83C\uDFC6\uD83C\uDFC6\uD83C\uDFC6\uD83C\uDFC6\uD83C\uDFC6\uD83C\uDFC6 #8ball | #ThaiGP \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDED pic.twitter.com/izjAixNk1S

\uD83C\uDFC1 @marcmarquez93 clinches his EIGHTH World Championship in Buriram!



The @HRC_MotoGP rider is crowned once again after an epic final lap scrap with @FabioQ20! \uD83C\uDFC6#8ball \uD83C\uDFB1 | #ThaiGP \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDED pic.twitter.com/dWqsLg1LE2