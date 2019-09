​MotoGP: Marc Marquez a câştigat Marele Premiu din San Marino - Al șaptelea succes din acest sezon pentru spaniol

\uD83C\uDFC1 @marcmarquez93 keeps @FabioQ20 waiting for his maiden #MotoGP win!



The world champion leaves it late to edge out the @sepangracing rookie as @mvkoficial12 rounds out the podium! \uD83E\uDD47\uD83E\uDD48\uD83E\uDD49#SanMarinoGP \uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDF2 pic.twitter.com/vnhJaT8sjc