​Formula 1, MP al Italiei: Charles Leclerc, al patrulea pole position al carierei

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 7 septembrie 2019, 17:40 Sport | Motor


Charles Leclerc, pole position in MP al Italiei
Charles Leclerc, pole position in MP al Italiei
Foto: Twitter - F1
​Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) a fost cel mai rapid în calificările pentru Marele Premiu al Italiei, a 14-a etapă a Campionatului Mondial de Formula 1, astfel că va porni de pe prima poziţie a grilei în cursa de duminică, pe circuitul de la Monza. Leclerc va fi urmat de Lewis Hamilton și Valtteri Bottas (ambii de la Mercedes).

Pentru Leclerc este al patrulea pole position din acest sezon, al doilea consecutiv.

Marele Premiu din Italia va avea loc duminică, de la ora 16:10, putând fi urmărit în direct pe Digisport și Telekom Sport.




