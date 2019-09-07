​Formula 1, MP al Italiei: Charles Leclerc, al patrulea pole position al carierei

Pentru Leclerc este al patrulea pole position din acest sezon, al doilea consecutiv.
Marele Premiu din Italia va avea loc duminică, de la ora 16:10, putând fi urmărit în direct pe Digisport și Telekom Sport.
QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION*— Formula 1 (@F1) September 7, 2019
*Stewards are investigating the climax to Q3#ItalianGP \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9 #F1 pic.twitter.com/kH58mbohwd
"I'm happy with the pole. It's a shame but there was a big mess at the end... Let's hope for a good race tomorrow"#ItalianGP \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9 #F1 pic.twitter.com/enBrag0W0k— Formula 1 (@F1) September 7, 2019