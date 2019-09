VIDEO Formula 1, MP al Belgiei: Charles Leclerc, prima victorie a carierei; Monegascul i-a dedicat succesul lui Anthoine Hubert

"This one is for Anthoine"



An emotional moment for @Charles_Leclerc, as he secures his first ever F1 win and a first victory of the 2019 season for @ScuderiaFerrari#F1 #BelgianGP \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA pic.twitter.com/VwV86aQ8FE