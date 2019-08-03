Español
VIDEO Formula 1, Marele Premiu al Ungariei: Olandezul Max Verstappen (Red Bull), primul pole-position al carierei

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 3 august 2019, 18:31 Sport | Motor


Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
Foto: Formula1.com
Olandezul Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) va porni de pe prima poziţie a grilei în Marele Premiu al Ungariei, a 12-a etapă a Campionatului Mondial de Formula 1, conform rezultatelor înregistrate în calificări, sâmbătă, pe circuitul Hungaroring. Pentru Verstappen (21 de ani) este primul pole position în F1.

Max Verstappen va fi urmat pe grila de start de piloții Mercedes, finlandezul Valtteri Bottas și britanicul Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen a câștigat două curse în actualul sezon din Formula 1: Marele Premiu al Austriei (etapă a 9-a) și Marele Premiu al Germaniei (etapa a 11-a).

Marele Premiu din Ungaria va avea loc duminică, de la ora 16:10, putând fi urmărit în direct pe Digisport și Telekom Sport.

Marele Premiu din Ungaria, rezultate calificări:
Cum arată cele doua ierarhii înainte de startul Grand Prix-ului din Ungaria:

Clasamentul piloților:

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 223 puncte
2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 184
3. Max Verstappen (NED) 162
4. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 141
5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 120
6. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 55
7. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 48
8. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 31
9. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 27
10. Lando Norris (GBR) 22
11. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 22
12. Lance Stroll (CAN) 18
13. Nico Hülkenberg (GER) 17
14. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 15
15. Alexander Albon (THA) 15
16. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 13
17. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 5
18. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 4
19. Robert Kubica (POL) 0
20. George Russel (GBR) 0

Clasamentul constructorilor:

1. Mercedes 407 puncte
2. Ferrari 243
3. Red Bull-Honda 191
4. McLaren-Renault 60
5. Renault 39
6. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 26
7. Racing Point-Mercedes 19
8. Toro Rosso-Honda 19
9. Haas-Ferrari 16
10. Williams 0

Câștigătorii curselor disputate până acum:

1. Marele Premiu al Australiei (Melbourne) - Valtteri Bottas
2. Marele Premiu al Bahrainului (Sakhir) - Lewis Hamilton
3. Marele Premiu al Chinei (Shanghai) - Lewis Hamilton
4. Marele Premiu al Azerbaidjanului (Baku) - Valtteri Bottas
5. Marele Premiu al Spaniei (Barcelona) - Lewis Hamilton
6. Marele Premiu al Principatului Monaco (Monte Carlo) - Lewis Hamilton
7. Marele Premiu al Canadei (Montreal) - Lewis Hamilton
8. Marele Premiu al Frantei (Le Castellet) - Lewis Hamilton
9. Marele Premiu al Austriei (Spielberg) - Max Verstappen
10. Marele Premiu al Marii Britanii (Silverstone) - Lewis Hamilton
11. Marele Premiu al Germaniei (Hockenheim) - Max Verstappen


