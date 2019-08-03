VIDEO Formula 1, Marele Premiu al Ungariei: Olandezul Max Verstappen (Red Bull), primul pole-position al carierei

\uD83C\uDFC1 Q3 CLASSIFICATION \uD83C\uDFC1— Formula 1 (@F1) August 3, 2019
Here's how the grid will line up tomorrow \uD83D\uDC47#F1 #HungarianGP \uD83C\uDDED\uD83C\uDDFA pic.twitter.com/7OFRaqWrs4
Cum arată cele doua ierarhii înainte de startul Grand Prix-ului din Ungaria:
WHAT. A. MOMENT.— Formula 1 (@F1) August 3, 2019
Max Verstappen secured his first pole position of his career
Cue the celebrations! \uD83D\uDE4C#F1 #HungarianGP \uD83C\uDDED\uD83C\uDDFA pic.twitter.com/R1gmKIyZ9K
2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 184
3. Max Verstappen (NED) 162
4. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 141
5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 120
6. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 55
7. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 48
8. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 31
9. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 27
10. Lando Norris (GBR) 22
11. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 22
12. Lance Stroll (CAN) 18
13. Nico Hülkenberg (GER) 17
14. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 15
15. Alexander Albon (THA) 15
16. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 13
17. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 5
18. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 4
19. Robert Kubica (POL) 0
20. George Russel (GBR) 0
Clasamentul constructorilor:
1. Mercedes 407 puncte
2. Ferrari 243
3. Red Bull-Honda 191
4. McLaren-Renault 60
5. Renault 39
6. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 26
7. Racing Point-Mercedes 19
8. Toro Rosso-Honda 19
9. Haas-Ferrari 16
1. Marele Premiu al Australiei (Melbourne) - Valtteri Bottas
2. Marele Premiu al Bahrainului (Sakhir) - Lewis Hamilton
3. Marele Premiu al Chinei (Shanghai) - Lewis Hamilton
4. Marele Premiu al Azerbaidjanului (Baku) - Valtteri Bottas
5. Marele Premiu al Spaniei (Barcelona) - Lewis Hamilton
6. Marele Premiu al Principatului Monaco (Monte Carlo) - Lewis Hamilton
7. Marele Premiu al Canadei (Montreal) - Lewis Hamilton
8. Marele Premiu al Frantei (Le Castellet) - Lewis Hamilton
9. Marele Premiu al Austriei (Spielberg) - Max Verstappen
10. Marele Premiu al Marii Britanii (Silverstone) - Lewis Hamilton
11. Marele Premiu al Germaniei (Hockenheim) - Max Verstappen