VIDEO MotoGP, Marele Premiu al Germaniei: Marc Marquez, a zecea victorie consecutivă pe circuitul Sachsenring

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 7 iulie 2019, 16:02 Sport | Motor


Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Foto: motogp.com
Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) continuă hegemonia pe circuitul Sachsenring, unde s-a impus duminică pentru a zecea oară consecutiv. Spaniolul a câștigat Marele Premiu al Germaniei la MotoGP, a noua etapă a Campionatului Mondial de motociclism viteză, devansându-i pe Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) și Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol).

Marc Marquez, cvintuplu campion mondial, se află la a cincea victorie în actualul sezon și ia o opțiune serioasă pentru al șaselea său titlu la MotoGP. Spaniolul s-a mai impus în Argentina, Spania, Franța și Catalonia.

Succesul de duminică a fost al zecelea consecutiv pentru Marquez pe circuitul Sachsenring: în 2010, el s-a impus la Moto3, în 2011 și 2012 la Moto2 și în anii următori la MotoGP.

În urma victoriei de pe Sachsenring, Marc Marquez și-a asigurat un avans de 58 de puncte în fruntea clasamentului general, înainte de pauza de vară. Andrea Dovizioso se află locul al doilea, cu 127 de puncte, iar ultima treaptă a podiumului este ocupată de Danilo Petrucci, cu 121 de puncte.
Clasamentul cursei: Clasamentul general: Următoarea etapă din MotoGp, Marele Premiu al Cehiei, va avea loc pe 4 august, la Brno.


