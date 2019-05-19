Español
​MotoGP: Marc Marquez (Honda), învingător în Marele Premiu al Franţei

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 19 mai 2019, 17:02 Sport | Motor


Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Foto: Twitter - MotoGP
​Pilotul spaniol Marc Marquez a câştigat cursa de la clasa regină, MotoGP, din cadrul Marelui Premiu al Franţei la motociclism viteză, disputat duminică pe circuitul Bugatti din Le Mans, obţinând a treia sa victorie din acest sezon, informează Agerpres.

Marquez, s-a impus în faţa italienilor Andrea Dovozioso la 1sec984/1000 respectiv Danilo Petrucci la 2sec200/1000, ambii de la Ducati. Italianul Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) s-a clasat al cincilea la 4sec633/1000.



Spaniolul a ajuns la 47 victorii la MotoGP, egalându-l pe coechipierul său Jorge Lorenzo, clasat pe locul 11 în această cursă.

În clasamentul general, după cinci curse, Marquez, campionul mondial en titre, este lider cu 95 puncte, urmat de Dovizioso 87, spaniolul Alex Rins 75, Valentino Rossi 72, Danilo Petrucci 57, etc.

Pilotul spaniol Alex Marquez (Estrella Galicia Kalex) a câştigat cursa de la clasa Moto2, disputată duminică pe circuitul Bugatti de la Le Mans, cu timpul de 40min36sec428/1000.

Britanicul John McPhee (Honda) a câştigat cursa de la clasa Moto3, cu timpul de 37min48sec689/1000.


