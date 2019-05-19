​MotoGP: Marc Marquez (Honda), învingător în Marele Premiu al Franţei

Your #FrenchGP \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7 podium \uD83C\uDFC1— MotoGP™ \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7 (@MotoGP) May 19, 2019
\uD83E\uDD47 @marcmarquez93
\uD83E\uDD48 @AndreaDovizioso
\uD83E\uDD49 @Petrux9 #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/eQ3WcFJw7U
\uD83C\uDFC1 @marcmarquez93 proves too strong at Le Mans!— MotoGP™ \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7 (@MotoGP) May 19, 2019
The world champion takes victory ahead of @AndreaDovizioso and @Petrux9! \uD83E\uDD47\uD83E\uDD48\uD83E\uDD49#FrenchGP \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7 pic.twitter.com/0nLkqem8BX
Pilotul spaniol Alex Marquez (Estrella Galicia Kalex) a câştigat cursa de la clasa Moto2, disputată duminică pe circuitul Bugatti de la Le Mans, cu timpul de 40min36sec428/1000.
Britanicul John McPhee (Honda) a câştigat cursa de la clasa Moto3, cu timpul de 37min48sec689/1000.