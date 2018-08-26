Español
​VIDEO Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel a câștigat Marele Premiu al Belgiei; Accident grav imediat după startul cursei

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 26 august 2018, 18:01 Sport | Motor


Sebastian Vettel, invingator in MP al Belgiei
Sebastian Vettel, invingator in MP al Belgiei
Foto: Hotnews
Germanul Sebastian Vettel (Ferarri) a câștigat, duminică, Marele Premiu de Formula 1 al Belgiei, a XII-a etapa a Campionatului Mondial de Formula 1, el fiind urmat de britanicul Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), plecat din pole-position, și Max Verstappen (Red Bull). Grație acestei victorii, Vettel (214 puncte) s-a apropiat la 17 puncte de Hamilton (231 de puncte), liderul clasamentului piloților.

Vettel a câștigat a 52-a cursă din carieră și a cincea din acest sezon, după cele din Australia, Bahrain, Canada și Marea Britanie. Acesta este al treilea succes al germanului pe circuitul Spa-Francorchamps.

Marele Premiu al Belgiei a început cu un accident teribil, mai multe monoposturi au intrat în coliziune înainte de primul viraj, iar trei piloți au fost nevoiți să abandoneze încă din primul tur. Charles Leclerc (Sauber) l-a lovit din spate pe Fernando Alonso (McLaren), ambele monoposturi fiind grav avariate. Din fericire, piloții nu au fost răniți.

În accident a fost implicat și Nico Hulkenberg (Renault), care a fost obligat la rândul sau să abandoneze cursa. De asemenea, Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) a fost forţat să intre la boxe pentru a schimba un pneu, abandonând în cele din urmă după turul 8.

Vezi mai jos accidentul din startul cursei:
Marele Premiu al Belgiei, rezultate:


Abandonuri:

Charles Leclerc (Monaco/Sauber): accident turul 1
Nico Hülkenberg (Germania/Renault): accident turul 1
Fernando Alonso (Spania/McLaren-Renault): accident turul 1
Kimi Raikkonen (Finlanda/Ferrari): probleme mecanice turul 8
Daniel Ricciardo (Australia/Red Bull): probleme mecanice turul 28.

Clasamentul general al piloților:

1 Lewis Hamilton (GBR)     MERCEDES    231 puncte
2 Sebastian Vettel (GER)    FERRARI    214
3 Kimi Räikkönen (FIN)    FERRARI    146
4 Valtteri Bottas (FIN)    MERCEDES    144
5 Max Verstappen (NED)    RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER    120
6 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS)    RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER    118
7 Nico Hulkenberg (GER)    RENAULT    52
8 Kevin Magnussen (DEN)    HAAS FERRARI    49
9 Fernando Alonso (ESP)    MCLAREN RENAULT    44
10 Sergio Perez    (MEX)    FORCE INDIA MERCEDES    40
11 Esteban Ocon (FRA)    FORCE INDIA MERCEDES    37
12 Carlos Sainz    (ESP)    RENAULT    30
13 Pierre Gasly    (FRA)    SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA    28
14 Romain Grosjean (FRA)    HAAS FERRARI    27
15 Charles Leclerc (MON)    SAUBER FERRARI    13
16 Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL)    MCLAREN RENAULT    8
17 Marcus Ericsson (SWE)    SAUBER FERRARI    6
18 Lance Stroll (CAN)    WILLIAMS MERCEDES    4
19 Brendon Hartley (NZL)    SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA    2
20 Sergey Sirotkin (RUS)    WILLIAMS MERCEDES    0

Clasamentul constructorilor:

1 MERCEDES    375 puncte
2 FERRARI    360
3 RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER    238
4 RENAULT    82
5 HAAS FERRARI    76
6 MCLAREN RENAULT    52
7 SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA    30
8 SAUBER FERRARI    19
10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES    4
11 FORCE INDIA MERCEDES    0

Următoarea etapă, Marele Premiu al Italiei, va avea loc pe 2 septembrie, la Monza.



