​VIDEO Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel a câștigat Marele Premiu al Belgiei; Accident grav imediat după startul cursei

Germanul Sebastian Vettel (Ferarri) a câștigat, duminică, Marele Premiu de Formula 1 al Belgiei, a XII-a etapa a Campionatului Mondial de Formula 1, el fiind urmat de britanicul Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), plecat din pole-position, și Max Verstappen (Red Bull). Grație acestei victorii, Vettel (214 puncte) s-a apropiat la 17 puncte de Hamilton (231 de puncte), liderul clasamentului piloților.



Vettel a câștigat a 52-a cursă din carieră și a cincea din acest sezon, după cele din Australia, Bahrain, Canada și Marea Britanie. Acesta este al treilea succes al germanului pe circuitul Spa-Francorchamps.





Marele Premiu al Belgiei a început cu un accident teribil, mai multe monoposturi au intrat în coliziune înainte de primul viraj, iar trei piloți au fost nevoiți să abandoneze încă din primul tur. Charles Leclerc (Sauber) l-a lovit din spate pe Fernando Alonso (McLaren), ambele monoposturi fiind grav avariate. Din fericire, piloții nu au fost răniți.

În accident a fost implicat și Nico Hulkenberg (Renault), care a fost obligat la rândul sau să abandoneze cursa. De asemenea, Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) a fost forţat să intre la boxe pentru a schimba un pneu, abandonând în cele din urmă după turul 8.



Lap 1, Turn 1 - all the angles \uD83D\uDE35 #BelgianGP \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA #F1 pic.twitter.com/mo3dGx5Zi0

Lap 1/44: Chaos at the start - Leclerc, Alonso and Hulkenberg out \uD83D\uDCA5 #BelgianGP \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZKu2RlVrLK

A dominant victory for Sebastian Vettel in Spa!



Both @ForceIndiaF1's in the top 10 \uD83D\uDC4F#BelgianGP \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA #F1 pic.twitter.com/rqaNIw0kHY