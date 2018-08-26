​VIDEO Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel a câștigat Marele Premiu al Belgiei; Accident grav imediat după startul cursei

Marele Premiu al Belgiei a început cu un accident teribil, mai multe monoposturi au intrat în coliziune înainte de primul viraj, iar trei piloți au fost nevoiți să abandoneze încă din primul tur. Charles Leclerc (Sauber) l-a lovit din spate pe Fernando Alonso (McLaren), ambele monoposturi fiind grav avariate. Din fericire, piloții nu au fost răniți.
Lap 1, Turn 1 - all the angles \uD83D\uDE35#BelgianGP \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA #F1 pic.twitter.com/mo3dGx5Zi0— Formula 1 (@F1) 26 august 2018
Marele Premiu al Belgiei, rezultate:
Lap 1/44: Chaos at the start - Leclerc, Alonso and Hulkenberg out \uD83D\uDCA5#BelgianGP \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZKu2RlVrLK— Formula 1 (@F1) 26 august 2018
A dominant victory for Sebastian Vettel in Spa!— Formula 1 (@F1) 26 august 2018
Both @ForceIndiaF1's in the top 10 \uD83D\uDC4F#BelgianGP \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA #F1 pic.twitter.com/rqaNIw0kHY
Abandonuri:
Nico Hülkenberg (Germania/Renault): accident turul 1
Fernando Alonso (Spania/McLaren-Renault): accident turul 1
Kimi Raikkonen (Finlanda/Ferrari): probleme mecanice turul 8
Daniel Ricciardo (Australia/Red Bull): probleme mecanice turul 28.
2 Sebastian Vettel (GER) FERRARI 214
3 Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) FERRARI 146
4 Valtteri Bottas (FIN) MERCEDES 144
5 Max Verstappen (NED) RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER 120
6 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER 118
7 Nico Hulkenberg (GER) RENAULT 52
8 Kevin Magnussen (DEN) HAAS FERRARI 49
9 Fernando Alonso (ESP) MCLAREN RENAULT 44
10 Sergio Perez (MEX) FORCE INDIA MERCEDES 40
11 Esteban Ocon (FRA) FORCE INDIA MERCEDES 37
12 Carlos Sainz (ESP) RENAULT 30
13 Pierre Gasly (FRA) SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA 28
14 Romain Grosjean (FRA) HAAS FERRARI 27
15 Charles Leclerc (MON) SAUBER FERRARI 13
16 Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) MCLAREN RENAULT 8
17 Marcus Ericsson (SWE) SAUBER FERRARI 6
18 Lance Stroll (CAN) WILLIAMS MERCEDES 4
19 Brendon Hartley (NZL) SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA 2
20 Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0
2 FERRARI 360
3 RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER 238
4 RENAULT 82
5 HAAS FERRARI 76
6 MCLAREN RENAULT 52
7 SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA 30
8 SAUBER FERRARI 19
10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 4
11 FORCE INDIA MERCEDES 0