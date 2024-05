\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDE6 Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the Saudi League record for goals in one single season, making it 35 goals after tonight’s brace.



35 goals, 11 assists in 31 games.



Previous record was 34 goals in 2018/2019 by Hamdallah. pic.twitter.com/BupMV336Fx