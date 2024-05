\uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83E\uDD15 Presnel Kimpembe shows the reality of his most recent injury...



He suffered an achilles tendon rupture which has kept him out of action for 400+ days.



The photo is the back of his foot all stitched up. Sending strength to him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JeIXS0UOD3