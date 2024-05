\uD83D\uDC40\uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7 Kylian Mbappé: “My next chapter will be very exciting. I’m going to discover new things — that makes me very happy”.



“My father wanted me to make history in Ligue 1 before leaving. It's been a long journey and I'm very happy to have done it”. pic.twitter.com/Y97h41caaQ