\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD34\uD83D\uDD35 59 years later, Italian side Bologna are back to Champions League after fantastic season!



Excellent work by Thiago Motta, club, board and wonderful team. \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDFA pic.twitter.com/ra0pjcgrM9