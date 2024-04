⏰ FT | \uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDE6 Al Hilal 2⃣-1️⃣ Al Ain \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDEA (4-5 on agg.)



Despite the away defeat, Al Ain progress to their first #ACL final since 2016 with an aggregate triumph! \uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDFE3#HILvAIN pic.twitter.com/USnTIqoMh3