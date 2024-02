\uD83D\uDEA8 Jude Bellingham has been diagnosed with a high-grade sprain in his left ankle and he will miss the upcoming games.



Real Madrid staff see Jude out for 2-3 weeks, hoping for his return for Leipzig match on March 7th.



↪️⛔️ Bellingham and Rüdiger, out. pic.twitter.com/cyg1mDrA2P