✨ \uD835\uDC02 \uD835\uDC07 \uD835\uDC00 \uD835\uDC0C \uD835\uDC0F \uD835\uDC08 \uD835\uDC0E \uD835\uDC0D \uD835\uDC12 ✨



\uD83C\uDDF6\uD83C\uDDE6 Qatar are the Kings of Asia. Once again.#AsianCupFinal | #AsianCup2023 | #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/DI4uRHWi2z