In 2022, the Roma players gifted José Mourinho a ring, after he led Roma to their first European trophy and ended the 15 year trophy drought.



After he was sacked, Mourinho reportedly left the ring in Lorenzo Pellegrini's (captain) locker, before leaving. [@ilmessaggeroit]



