\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD34 More on Kieran Trippier and FC Bayern.



Understand talks are taking place over permanent transfer, NO loan — at this stage.



Trippier, keen on the move but it’s up to Bayern now as they’ve also been working on Nordi Mukiele deal this week. pic.twitter.com/e02HRosPDT