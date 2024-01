\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDE6 Cristiano Ronaldo: “I feel so happy at Al Nassr, it’s great move. Saudi is in a process, it will take long… but step by step they will go to the top level”.



“I think Saudi Pro League will be among top three leagues in the world. People in Saudi will be proud”. pic.twitter.com/AqBBKWTgIf