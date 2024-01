\uD83D\uDEA8⚪️ Understand Tottenham have made new contact with Genoa for Radu Dragusin.



Negotiations still ongoing and expected to continue over the weekend.



Personal terms remain agreed with Spurs. \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4



Genoa insist on €30m guaranteed fee, formal official bid expected soon. pic.twitter.com/qmmJAIkwg8