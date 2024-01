\uD83D\uDEA8 Bruno Guimaraes is PSG's plan A THIS WINTER.



He has a €115m release clause and Paris’ decision-makers have been monitoring the player for some time. @stephdarmani @ESPNBrasil ✨\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDF7 pic.twitter.com/fwkKszMaoh