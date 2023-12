\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9 Italian Federation FIGC decided to approve clause to prohibit access to the Super League to Italian clubs.



FIGC will not allow to join any competition other than Uefa, Fifa and FIGC ones.



⛔️ If any club joins Super League, it will be excluded from Serie A 2024/2025. pic.twitter.com/FtUcY8saJK