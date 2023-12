\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4 Radu Dragusin will sign new deal at Genoa in the coming days, director Ottolini confirms: “He’s the next one to sign new deal until June 2028”.



His salary will be improved — there’s no €30m release clause into current deal despite reports. pic.twitter.com/LF1c8ZeOe7